News

NWS: One person dead, several injured after two tornadoes confirmed in Alabama this weekend

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published April 3, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT
tornado

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes over the weekend in Alabama.

The NWS in Huntsville reported Saturday, April 1, in a tweet, "Our survey team has found EF-3 tornado damage in northern Madison Co./southern Lincoln Co. as a result of last night's storms. Additional surveys will be conducted over the next few days and we will update social media with results of those accordingly."

The NWS says one person died during the severe weather, and five people were injured.

The latest tornado death brings the total in Alabama to nine so far this year, according to weather service data.

Meantime, the National Weather Service in Birmingham said in a tweet on Saturday, "NWS Meteorologists determined that the damage from severe thunderstorms early this morning in the Boaz/Sardis City area was consistent with a EF-0 tornado."

Two people were hurt during that storm. Trees were uprooted, and some damage was done to homes and a silo.

This weekend's severe weather is part of a series of storms predicted to hit the South over the next couples of weeks, reports the Associated Press.

Tags
News Alabama tornadoMadison CountyBoaz
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
