NWS: One person dead, several injured after two tornadoes confirmed in Alabama this weekend

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes over the weekend in Alabama.

The NWS in Huntsville reported Saturday, April 1, in a tweet, "Our survey team has found EF-3 tornado damage in northern Madison Co./southern Lincoln Co. as a result of last night's storms. Additional surveys will be conducted over the next few days and we will update social media with results of those accordingly."

The NWS says one person died during the severe weather, and five people were injured.

The latest tornado death brings the total in Alabama to nine so far this year, according to weather service data.

[April 1] Our survey team has found EF-3 tornado damage in northern Madison Co./southern Lincoln Co. as a result of last night's storms. Additional surveys will be conducted over the next few days and we will update social media with results of those accordingly. #HUNwx pic.twitter.com/Xh2eLKGuLr — NWS Huntsville (@NWSHuntsville) April 1, 2023

Meantime, the National Weather Service in Birmingham said in a tweet on Saturday, "NWS Meteorologists determined that the damage from severe thunderstorms early this morning in the Boaz/Sardis City area was consistent with a EF-0 tornado."

NWS Meteorologists determined that the damage from severe thunderstorms early this morning in the Boaz/Sardis City area was consistent with a EF-0 tornado. #alwx pic.twitter.com/Oq0LSKltJU — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) April 2, 2023

Two people were hurt during that storm. Trees were uprooted, and some damage was done to homes and a silo.

This weekend's severe weather is part of a series of storms predicted to hit the South over the next couples of weeks, reports the Associated Press.