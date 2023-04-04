Governor Kay Ivey launches "The Game Plan"

Governor Kay Ivey has launched her plan for Alabama’s continued economic success, The Game Plan, a proposed package of four economic development bills that will strengthen the state’s competitiveness for job-creating projects. Governor Ivey was joined by top leadership of the Alabama Legislature Monday to signal bipartisan support for The Game Plan.

During a press briefing at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium, Governor Ivey said implementing the package is vital to ensuring Alabama’s economic stability amid an uncertain future.

“The Game Plan will position Alabama for a new era of vigorous growth, allowing us to continue our record-breaking economic development success, while providing new levels of support for the state’s innovation economy,” said Governor Ivey. “This package will benefit all Alabamians, those living in both urban centers and rural areas, and ensure our citizens are ready for high-paying careers.”

The Game Plan package includes four bills — or “plays” — that will be introduced during the current session of the Legislature:

• Play 1: The Enhancing Alabama’s Economic Progress Act renews the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama program and extends their sunset dates to 2028 while adding strategic enhancements to increase their effectiveness. The Jobs Act is the state’s primary incentives platform while Growing Alabama primarily speeds development of shovel-ready sites.

• Play 2: The Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy Act (SEEDS) will allow the State Industrial Development Authority to accelerate the development of industry-ready sites at a time when available sites are scarce and other states are expanding their site programs.

• Play 3: The Innovation and Small Business Act aims to supercharge growth in Alabama’s innovation economy and support underrepresented businesses and enterprises in rural areas, transforming the state into a hub for technology and innovation.

• Play 4: The Enhancing Transparency Act Enhancing will amend the Jobs Act to require the Alabama Department of Commerce to publish certain incentivized project information on its web site. Transparency around important information related to companies receiving incentives will serve a valid public service and increase confidence in the process.

Also speaking in favor of The Game Plan at Monday's event were Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, state Senate President Pro Temp Greg Reed (R-Jasper), Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville), Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro) and House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Huntsville).

Monday’s event comes just days after Governor Ivey announced that economic development projects announced in 2022 will bring over $10 billion in new capital investment to the state, setting a new annual record.