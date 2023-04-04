Hangout Music Festival announces lineup additions for 2023

Courtesy: Hangout Music Festival /

Hangout Music Festival has announced lineup additions and day by day lineups for its quintessential beach vacation on the majestic white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, Alabama this May 19-21.

New additions to Hangout’s 2023 lineup include the viral genre-bending vocalist Ashnikko, Grammy-nominated rock sensation Highly Suspect, electrifying dance music duo Hippie Sabotage, pop-punk favorites Meet Me @ The Altar, and alternative folk artist Daniel Nunnelee.

Additional highlights include London-based DJ and producer Deeper Purpose, a rare DJ set from Harleigh Colt of lineup act Rainbow Kitten Surprise, the upbeat performance style of electronic favorite Rossy, the upbeat house sounds of it's murph, and captivating multi-instrumentalist Caye.

Attendees can also look forward to newly added local talent featuring Grant Fisher, Meachie, and ZEWMØB.

These additions join an already loaded Hangout 2023 lineup where the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers will set the tone for those looking to get after it on the beach.

Prepare to get lost in the hypnotic R&B of SZA with the only show currently on her calendar, dance your heart out at Calvin Harris, and experience the pop-punk revival of Paramore. If that wasn’t enough, Hangout also provides the chance to enjoy the Grammy-winning sounds of Lil Nas X, listen to the mind-bending productions of Aussie export Flume right on the beach, catch the hotter than fire Skrillex fresh off of his double album release, and watch the adored next generation hip-hop star The Kid LAROI.

With the festival now seven weeks away, Hangout has also shared the highly-anticipated schedule for the 2023 edition. Fans can head to the official Hangout Music Festival app and begin to plan out each unforgettable day of their ultimate beach vacation.