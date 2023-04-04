Registration now open for 2023 A-Day with the Million Dollar Band

Registration is officially open for the 2023 A-Day with the Million Dollar Band. A-Day is Saturday, April 22.

UA says any high school student in grades 9th-12th and MDB Alumni are invited to sit in with the current Million Dollar Band each spring at the annual A-Day spring game presented by the Alabama Football Team.

Participants perform cheers and music with the current MDB members at the “Walk of Champions” ceremony as well as in the stands during the game. This a great way to get an inside look at the MDB gameday experience!

Schedule of Events for Saturday, April 22:

8:30 AM — Check-in: Marching Band Rehearsal Room (1000)

9:00 AM — Friends of the Million Dollar Band Meeting (1003)

10:15 AM — Rehearsal – Butler Field

11:00 AM — Lunch (provided) – Butler Field

12:00 PM — Walk of Champions – Denny Chimes

2:00 PM — Kick-off – Bryant-Denny Stadium

What is it?

“A” Day is Alabama Football’s annual spring football game.

Who is invited?

All current MDB members, any 9th-12th grader, and any MDB Alumni.

How much does it cost?

$40 for each High School student and MDB Alumni that wish to participate. Each participant will receive an A-Day t-shirt and boxed lunch. Parents, family, and chaperones of participants have the option to pre-order boxed lunches for $15 each (max of 2 extra) at the time of registration. No refunds will not be given.

When can I register?

Registration is now open! Click HERE!

Do I need to buy tickets for the game?

Not at all! Admission is free to public for both the ‘Walk of Champions’ at Denny Chimes and the game.

Is the rehearsal required?

Yes, the rehearsal is required for all participants.

Do you provide instruments?

No, unfortunately we are not able to provide participants with instruments for this event. Color guard and majorettes are not required to bring any equipment, however, you may bring a baton (majorettes) or silver poms (color guard) to use in the stands. No flags will be allowed.

What will be included in the boxed lunch?

Ham or Turkey or Veggie Sandwich, Chips, Cookie, and a bottle of water.

What do we wear?

You will get an A-Day t-shirt, with that you will wear khaki shorts or pants. If you do not have khaki shorts or pants, you may wear jeans or shorts of your choice but remember, the game will be televised, and we want to look like the Million Dollar Band!

Parking

Please go to: UA Gameday Information for A-Day

How will we receive communication?

Once you register and receive a confirmation email, we will use the email you registered with as our primary way of contact.

Where do we get the music?

Find your instrument below! We will only play music from these cheers. Please download and print your music, we will not provide copies.

Where do parents/chaperones and family members sit?

Parent, family, and chaperone seating in the stadium will be on either side of the MDB section (S-1). Parents and chaperones of high school participants must sit in the sections surrounding the band but will not be allowed sit in the band section. We will have a huge number of participants and will need all of our band seating for those performing.

Legal

9th through 12th grade students must be registered by their parents/legal guardians and the parent/legal guardian email must be used. Parents/legal guardians must accompany their child at all times and are responsible for their child while on campus. Parents/legal guardians must sit in the section immediately beside the band at the stadium.