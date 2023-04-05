$19K in new, free books to be awarded to school libraries in the Black Belt

The University of Alabama School of Library and Information Studies (SLIS) has announced it will award $19,200 in new, free books to elementary, middle, and high school libraries in Alabama in this month. This is made possible by the SLIS Book Bonanza for the Black Belt & Beyond Program.

School librarians in the Black Belt region were asked to apply for the book give-away program in February 2023. SLIS received applications from several highly deserving schools. The judges chose three school libraries in the Black Belt Region of the state to receive on average $4,200 each in brand new children’s and/or young adult books.

SLIS also selected two Book Bonanza “Beyond” winners. The Beyond winner is a low-income private school in the Black Belt Region of the state, or a public school demonstrating significant economic need in an area of the state outside of the Black Belt. The purpose of this award is to give an equally deserving school library, that is not eligible to be a Book Bonanza for the Black Belt Winner, a one-time opportunity to address literacy needs in their school community. Each of these schools will receive on average $3,300 in brand new children’s and/or young adult books.

Please join SLIS in congratulating the following winning school libraries which will receive their books in April 2023.

2023 Book Bonanza Black Belt Winners:

—Dixie Elementary School, serving grades PreK-5 (Russell Country), Librarian Charity Wade

—Moundville Elementary School, serving grades PreK-5 (Hale County), Librarian Wendy Tucker

—Sweet Water High School, Serving grades PreK-12 (Marengo County), Librarian Tate Luker

2023 Book Bonanza Beyond Winners:

—Centreville Middle School, serving grades 5-8 (Bibb County), Librarian Minda King

—South Dale Middle School, serving grades 5-8 (Dale County), Librarian Amy Blackstock

Established in 2009 by Dr. Jamie Campbell Naidoo, the SLIS Book Bonanza for the Black Belt & Beyond is an annual program that provides free new books to school libraries in the Black Belt region of state.

Schools in the Black Belt region are encouraged to apply again in February 2024 for a chance to receive free books for their school libraries during the next SLIS Book Bonanza for the Black Belt & Beyond Program.