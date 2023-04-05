Alabama Republican House Caucus launches “In Session” podcast

Alabama House Majority Leader Scott Stadthagen (R-Hartselle) announced this week that the Alabama Republican House Caucus has released a new episodic podcast, “In Session: Conversations with Alabama’s Republican Legislators,” featuring conversations between Stadthagen and Republican members of the Alabama House of Representatives.

“Each episode of the podcast spotlights a different Republican member of the Alabama legislature,” Stadthagen explained. “This is an opportunity for Alabamians to get to know more about each member, as a person. We talk about a variety of subjects ranging from the features of individual districts to hobbies and nicknames. This is a unique project that we have undertaken, but I believe it is a good way to help connect elected officials with the people we represent.”

The finale of each episode features a segment that Stadthagen refers to as “Mystery Questions.” Each member randomly draws three questions from a bowl. The questions range from light-hearted to inquisitive.

“The mystery questions are one of my favorite parts of the podcast. You really get to know someone when you ask them a ‘would you rather question’ or find out what the last book they read was. It’s always exciting to open the questions that members draw from the mystery questions bowl and unveil the question,” Stadthagen said. “It’s really a lot of fun and everyone has seemed to enjoy it so far.”

The first episode features an interview with Alabama Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville). You can listen to the episode on your favorite podcast platform or by clicking here.