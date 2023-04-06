Digital Media Center
News

Auburn College of Nursing to unveil sensory-inclusive designed vehicle Saturday

Alabama Public Radio | By Aniya Kinnion
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:07 AM CDT
52737460940_4a67aefee5_z.jpg
Auburn College of Nursing
/

Auburn University is the first institution to receive a sensory-inclusive designed vehicle. Auburn’s College of Nursing recently acquired the Sensory Activation Vehicle (SAV).

SAV1.jpg
Auburn College of Nursing
/
Sensory Program Ribbon Cutting, College of Nursing

The SAV is a quiet space for individuals with sensory needs. It includes stations and features that assist with distraction from an overstimulating environment.

SAV4.jpg
Auburn College of Nursing
/
Sensory Program Ribbon Cutting, Auburn College of Nursing

Morgan Yordy works with Auburn’s College of Nursing. She said the SAV is a space for those who have sensory needs and need a space to calm down or relax.
“The SAV is a space that we can utilize for our community, for adults or children who are experiencing sensory sensitivities during community events.”

This new addition will work in conjunction with the Sensory Outreach Under Nursing Direction (SOUND) program. The SOUND program is a new development from Auburn’s College of Nursing.

“I think this provides us a wonderful outreach for the College of Nursing,” said Yordy. “That we are able to train even our nursing students on these challenges that many within our community possess and ways that we can help facilitate these events to make it more inclusive.”

The SAV is one of the programs offered by KultureCity, a nonprofit based in Birmingham, committed to creating sensory accessibility and promoting inclusivity for all.

Yordy said the SAV will make its first appearance at Auburn’s A-Day game on Saturday, April 8.

Auburn University
Aniya Kinnion
Aniya Kinnion is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She majors in News Media at The University of Alabama. She appreciates all forms of media and hopes to develop a career in reporting. In her spare time, she enjoys serving at her church, shopping, and advocating for IBD awareness.

