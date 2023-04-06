Auburn College of Nursing to unveil sensory-inclusive designed vehicle Saturday

Auburn University is the first institution to receive a sensory-inclusive designed vehicle. Auburn’s College of Nursing recently acquired the Sensory Activation Vehicle (SAV).

Auburn College of Nursing / Sensory Program Ribbon Cutting, College of Nursing

The SAV is a quiet space for individuals with sensory needs. It includes stations and features that assist with distraction from an overstimulating environment.

Morgan Yordy works with Auburn’s College of Nursing. She said the SAV is a space for those who have sensory needs and need a space to calm down or relax.

“The SAV is a space that we can utilize for our community, for adults or children who are experiencing sensory sensitivities during community events.”

This new addition will work in conjunction with the Sensory Outreach Under Nursing Direction (SOUND) program. The SOUND program is a new development from Auburn’s College of Nursing.

“I think this provides us a wonderful outreach for the College of Nursing,” said Yordy. “That we are able to train even our nursing students on these challenges that many within our community possess and ways that we can help facilitate these events to make it more inclusive.”

The SAV is one of the programs offered by KultureCity, a nonprofit based in Birmingham, committed to creating sensory accessibility and promoting inclusivity for all.

Yordy said the SAV will make its first appearance at Auburn’s A-Day game on Saturday, April 8.