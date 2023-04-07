Registration now open for "Your Ability Job Fair" in Jasper

The Jasper Career Center is partnering with the Bevill State Community College and the Walker County Chamber of Commerce for a multiple employer job fair at the Jasper Civic Center.

Whether job seekers are highly skilled, Journeyman Craftsmen, or entry level and needing training or assistance, there is an opportunity for employment. Over 50 employers are expected to attend.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, April 11 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Jasper Civic Center.

Applicants should be prepared to interview and should be dressed professionally.

The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is available via QR code in the flyer below.