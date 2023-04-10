Auburn's Outstanding Tree Award nominations open through April 21

Community members are invited to nominate their favorite tree for the City of Auburn's third annual Outstanding Tree Awards. Managed by the Landscape and Sustainability Division, the awards celebrate Auburn's beautiful urban forest and its stewards.

Those interested in nominating a tree are invited to share their story about the tree along with a photo now through April 21. Nominations may be made by anyone, but trees must be located within the city limits of Auburn.

The Auburn Tree Commission will evaluate submissions and announce a winner during the last week of April. The winning entry will capture the importance a tree can have, and the role trees play in making Auburn the Loveliest Village on the Plains.

Nominations can be submitted here.

2022 Outstanding Tree Award Winner: Wrights Mill Road Elementary Japanese Maple

City of Auburn /

Nominated by Ms. Monica Lumpkin, 2022's winning tree captured the spirit of this annual award and the importance trees play in our lives. "This red Japanese maple is the focal point in our school courtyard," said Ms. Lumpkin. "My students love to eat lunches around it on sunny days. My classroom neighbor has a bluebird nest near her window, and we usually spot the mom and dad (respectfully named Bruce and Pearl), hiding in its branches. Just the other day, I was talking to her while watching the birds, and we both mentioned the beautiful maple. I can only call it fate to come across this link to nominate an outstanding tree here in Auburn, and this one fits the bill."

2021 Outstanding Tree Award Winner: Japanese Maple, Auburn University Samford Park

City of Auburn / 2021 Outstanding Tree Award Winner

Pictured with Auburn University Arborist Alex Hedgepath, the Woods family, Mayor Ron Anders, and City of Auburn Arborist Anne Randle. show off the 2021 winner. “If you’re ever on Samford Lawn near Toomer’s Corner and see a little boy, about age 6, up in the Japanese maple eating fudge, he’s mine," Josh Woods wrote in his submission. "On sunny weekends, he and I tend to go downtown for fudge from Auburn Popcorn Company, followed by soccer or bike riding on campus. We used to eat the fudge on the bench outside of Auburn Popcorn until about a year and a half ago when Nicholas discovered that he was finally big enough to climb the Japanese Maple. Ever since then, he has insisted on taking his fudge across the street, where he eats it while perched in the tree. It’s a tradition for he and I at this point. We live in Cary Woods and have several beautiful trees in our yard (including a Japanese maple), but this one has become our favorite."