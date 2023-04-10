City of Mobile opens Levon C. Manzie Neighborhood Resource Center

The City of Mobile has opened a new Neighborhood Resource Center at 110 N. Lafayette Street. This new facility will bring staff from the City of Mobile’s Neighborhood Development Department together with nonprofit partners like Aletheia House, a federally recognized Community Housing Development Organization, and Legal Services Alabama, which provides legal assistance to financially disadvantaged Alabamians.

The City of Mobile’s Office of Supplier Diversity will also be adding a second Small Business Center at this location to assist local entrepreneurs.

The City said in a press release, "By bringing these resources together under one roof, we can increase the collaboration and coordination between the organizations and improve how they work with City of Mobile staff."

It will also make it easier and more convenient for community members to access these resources. This was one of the last projects former City Councilman Levon Manzie was working on prior to his passing in 2021.

He had envisioned a facility that could help support local nonprofits providing critical services and support for Mobilians. Put simply, this facility will help serve Mobilians, and so it is perfectly fit to bear the name of Councilman Levon Manzie.

Beloved by his constituents, congregants and colleagues, Levon Manzie left a legacy of service in the City of Mobile. The “Levon C. Manzie Neighborhood Resource Center” will carry that legacy forward for years to come.