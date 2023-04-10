Two Alabama crew members killed in medical helicopter crash to be laid to rest

Governor Kay Ivey has directed flags to be flown at half-staff from Monday through Wednesday in honor of Life Saver 4 crew members who died in a medical helicopter crash on Sunday, April 2. Both will be laid to rest this week.

Pilot Marc Gann, 63, of Sylacauga and registered nurse Samuel Russell, 43, of Goodwater, were the two crew members who died in the helicopter crash. They were responding to a call to airlift a hiker with breathing problems and chest pains.

The Eurocopter EC130 crashed near the community of Chelsea in Shelby County with the three crew aboard. Medic Amanda Daniels, who was also on board, survived. The hiker passed away at Grandview Medical Center.

"On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to Marc and Adam’s families, friends and fellow first responder professionals," Governor Ivey said in a release. "These remarkable men made the ultimate sacrifice to save their patient and will be remembered as heroes. I ask that the people of Alabama join me in praying for Marc, Adam, their fellow Life Saver 4 crew member and fellow first responders."

The release stated flags should be flown at half-staff starting Monday at sunrise and be raised back to full-staff Wednesday at sunset.

Arrangements for Samuel Russell:



Visitation on Monday, April 10

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Radney-Smith Funeral Home 320 N. Elm Avenue in Sylacauga

A full-honors procession will be held at noon from the funeral home to Andrews Chapel Methodist Church on Coosa County Road 49 in Hanover behind Central High School.

Funeral at Andrews Chapel at 2 p.m.

Graveside service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Coosa County Road 49

Arrangements for Marc Gann:

Visitation on Wednesday, April 12

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Radney-Smith Funeral Home on 320 N. Elm Avenue in Sylacauga

A full-honors procession will be held at 12 p.m. from the funeral home to Sylacauga Municipal Airport at 195 Airport Road

Funeral begins at 1 p.m.

Air Methods said in a Facebook post that it will hold a memorial service for both crew members. The service will be held at the Sylacauga High School Football Field located at 700 N. Broadway Avenue from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11.