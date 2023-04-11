Tuscaloosa’s Saban center to focus on STEM education

The State of Alabama is partnering with the Saban Center to create an innovative STEM hub and performing arts center. STEM curriculum deals with science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Alabama educators have reported a lack of awareness for STEM learning and programs throughout the state. Audrey Buck is the director of the Saban Center. She says the hub will build the capacity of local and regional school districts to deliver STEM education to children. There will also be opportunities for educators.

“We will actually have a staff, and teachers and residents that will be learning about STEM and how to educate with great STEM practices .It will become this STEM academy, so to speak, and teachers can come and do professional development,” Buck said,.

Partners in the project say support from the state will ensure the Saban Center will make a lasting impact on education. The Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre and the IGNITE student employment program will also be housed in the new facility set to open in 2026. Audrey Buck is the director of the center. She says Nick and Terry Saban are a big force behind the partnership.

“It’s an incredible project. It wouldn’t be possible without the Sabans. Their heart in this community, like Miss Terry, she was a teacher and she believed so much in this project,” said Buck. “This is their legacy project, and it truly would not be possible without them.”

Buck says this will be the first official home for the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre. It does not currently have a physical space.