Alabama job fair focuses on the disabled

Alabama Public Radio | By Alex Pfenenger
Published April 12, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT
looking-for-a-job-g8896514ef_1280.jpg
Pixabay
/

A North Alabama event hopes to create opportunity for more job seekers. The North Alabama Hiring Expo is a job fair for people with disabilities. Organizers hope to connect potential employees with top employers from the region. Tomorrow’s event is funded by the state of Alabama and is being organized by the Disability Resource Network and Phoenix. Employers and employees interested in the job fair should submit their information as soon as possible. Devina Patterson is the executive director of the Disability Resource Network. She says job fairs like this one are important for creating opportunities for all people to find a job.

“We’re encouraging everyone to come out. Be in the building, make your presence known, bring your resume, be ready to interview, and be ready to network with some of the biggest employers in the industry in North Alabama,” said Patterson.

The North Alabama Hiring Expo will feature diverse job opportunities including food office and corporate positions. Patterson says she says she hopes to see employees take advantage of the connections at the event.

“It allows them to be in a location where there is an abundance of employers, and they can have potential opportunities to work with these employers,” she said.

The event will take place tomorrow from nine a.m. to one p.m. at the Department of Rehabilitation Services building in Huntsville.

Alex Pfenenger
Alex Pfenenger is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. He is a senior at the University of Alabama studying Creative Media. He has a passion for creating audio content, which lead him to podcasting and radio work. In his free time, Alex enjoys watching sports, listening to music, and serving at the local church.
