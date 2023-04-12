Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alabama's history in the spotlight in Prattville

Alabama Public Radio | By Luke Pollock
Published April 12, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT
hISTORICAL FOR WEB.JPG
Alabama Historical Society
/

Historians from across Alabama will meet in Prattville tomorrow. The Alabama Historical Association is hosting its seventy-fifth annual meeting at the Marriott Prattville Conference Center through Friday. The meeting will bring together professional historians from Alabama and elsewhere. Local community members will also attend to promote Alabama historical locations and research. Mark Wilson is the Secretary of the Alabama Historical Association. He says association members are very involved in preservation efforts for local Alabama historical sites.

“We have a lot of our members who are a part of the preservation communities that are trying to come together to save places that may not have any other advocates locally or across the state and really trying to take care of those local treasures to most accurately and best interpret them in a way to invite the entire community to learn,” said Wilson.

Wilson says roughly two hundred and thirty people have registered for the event. He adds the group hosts many projects around the state that help communities promote their historical sites.

“Projects that we are most known for are historic markers. We have a committee that helps if a local community desires a historic marker,” he said. “We publish The Alabama Review, which is the Quarterly Journal of Alabama History, and some of the best new research on Alabama history is published in that journal.”

Wilson says participants should come ready to learn about the rich history of Yellowhammer State and how today’s historians continue to research it.

Tags
News PrattvilleAlabama Historical Associationhistoryhistorical monumentshistorical marker Martin Luther King jailAlabama marker Letter from Birmingham Jail
Luke Pollock
Luke Pollock preferred the weather channel to children's programming since the age of two. He started at the University of Alabama in 2022 and began at Alabama Public Radio the following year as an intern. Luke has a passion for writing and interviewing, and he likes to know how money works. He’s majoring in economics.
See stories by Luke Pollock
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate