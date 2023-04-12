Alabama's history in the spotlight in Prattville

Historians from across Alabama will meet in Prattville tomorrow. The Alabama Historical Association is hosting its seventy-fifth annual meeting at the Marriott Prattville Conference Center through Friday. The meeting will bring together professional historians from Alabama and elsewhere. Local community members will also attend to promote Alabama historical locations and research. Mark Wilson is the Secretary of the Alabama Historical Association. He says association members are very involved in preservation efforts for local Alabama historical sites.

“We have a lot of our members who are a part of the preservation communities that are trying to come together to save places that may not have any other advocates locally or across the state and really trying to take care of those local treasures to most accurately and best interpret them in a way to invite the entire community to learn,” said Wilson.

Wilson says roughly two hundred and thirty people have registered for the event. He adds the group hosts many projects around the state that help communities promote their historical sites.

“Projects that we are most known for are historic markers. We have a committee that helps if a local community desires a historic marker,” he said. “We publish The Alabama Review, which is the Quarterly Journal of Alabama History, and some of the best new research on Alabama history is published in that journal.”

Wilson says participants should come ready to learn about the rich history of Yellowhammer State and how today’s historians continue to research it.