LoDa ArtWalk in Mobile to celebrate The Art of Cookie Decoration on Friday

Start prepping your aprons. Mobile is hosting a tasty event this week in the Lower Dauphin (LoDa) Arts District with the LoDa ArtWalk.

This is a free monthly event that showcases the visual, performing, and culinary arts community in Mobile. The LoDa ArtWalk event takes place on the second Friday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the LoDa Arts District.

During ArtWalk, Dauphin Street is shut down for pedestrian foot traffic, and local art galleries, institutions, studios, and unique shops stay open extended hours for the public to explore. This family-friendly event is a staple of Mobile's arts community, bringing thousands Downtown to visit venues, eat at restaurants, and shop with the local outdoor vendors.

On Friday, April 14th, the LoDa ArtWalk will celebrate "The Art of Cookie Decoration" from 6 to 9 p.m. Jonni Nottingham is the events manager for Parks and Recreation of Mobile. She said attendees of all ages will be able to enjoy the festivities.

“We have local cookie decorators who will be out at the park showcasing their cookie decorating skills," she explained. "But then in the kids zone, which is at the corner of Clayborne and Dawson Street, we’ll have pre-iced cookies and edible watercolor paints so that kids will be able to decorate their own cookies. Kind of be like an artist for the night too.”

Nottingham said each month the LoDa ArtWalk has a goal of highlighting non-traditional art, and this month it is cookie decoration. She said participants can support local bakers as they showcase their cookie decorating skills.

"In Parks and Recreation, we also like to feature some kind of art that maybe is non-traditional, not like paint paints and brushes on a canvas type of art," she explained. "So, we try to highlight something different each month. And during the month of April, we are highlighting cookie decorators.”

LoDa ArtWalk is made possible through a partnership between the Events Division of the Mobile Parks & Recreations Department, the Mobile Arts Council, and other downtown partners.

A monthly infographic listing of ArtWalk participants can be located on the LoDa ArtWalk Facebook page.