Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Alabama lawmakers debate the future of panhandling

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press,
Joe Moody
Published April 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT
homeless-ga3a6ee3cc_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

The Alabama legislature is expected to take up new legislation at preventing people from loitering on public highways, which could be a new avenue to target panhandlers. The bill by Republican House member Reed Ingram of Pike Road would increase the penalties for loitering on the side of state highways. “This bill is a public safety bill. We’re going after making the roads safer,” Ingram said.

A federal judge last month struck down earlier Alabama laws against panhandling as unconstitutional, statutes that opponents said criminalized poverty. U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins issued the order March 10 permanently enjoining the state from enforcing the laws against begging and pedestrian solicitation. The decision ended litigation filed in 2020 challenging the laws on behalf of people who had been ticketed or jailed for panhandling in Montgomery.

Micah West is a senior staff attorney at the Southern Poverty Law Center. He explains the issue. “Homelessness is a social crisis that can’t be resolved through a criminal justice approach,” he said. “Instead, what we should be doing is very simple. We need to be investing in affordable housing.”

West says that the primary driver of homelessness is the gap between the cost of housing and people’s income. “Our state needs to turn from criminalizing people who are unhoused to focusing on our housing affordability and really see ourselves in our neighbors who are unhoused, right? People who are unhoused are our friends and our family who have fallen on hard times.”

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Joe Moody
Joe Moody is a senior producer and host for the APR newsroom. Before joining the team, Joe taught academic writing for several years nationally and internationally. He is a native of Montgomery and a proud Alabamian. He is currently studying library and information studies at the University of Alabama with a focus on archives. When he is not playing his tenor banjo, he enjoys listening to jazz records and 45s from the 1950s and 60s.
See stories by Joe Moody
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate