Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Former Alabama lawmaker convicted of theft

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 15, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT
hammer-802296_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

A Montgomery County jury found a former Alabama lawmaker guilty after his former employer accused him of stealing. Court records show that a Montgomery County jury convicted former State House member Will Dismukes of a first-degree theft charge. The indictment accused him of taking property valued at over $2,500 from his former employer, Weiss Flooring. The charges were brought after the company contacted the district attorney. Sentencing is set for early May. Dismukes, a Republican from Prattville, lost to a primary challenger last year.

Dismukes had maintained his innocence. His attorney told news outlets in 2021, after the indictment was announced, that the matter was a civil dispute. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey told WSFA that he was pleased with the verdict and will be seeking significant prison time. "Dismukes' thievery cost a local business thousands of dollars in stolen revenue," Bailey told the station.

Dismukes served in the Alabama House of Representatives as a Republican representing Prattville. He lost to a primary challenger last year. Dismukes had faced calls for his resignation after participating in a celebration marking the birthday of Nathan Bedford Forrest — the Confederate general who was also an early Ku Klux Klan leader.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate