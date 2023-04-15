Former Alabama lawmaker convicted of theft

A Montgomery County jury found a former Alabama lawmaker guilty after his former employer accused him of stealing. Court records show that a Montgomery County jury convicted former State House member Will Dismukes of a first-degree theft charge. The indictment accused him of taking property valued at over $2,500 from his former employer, Weiss Flooring. The charges were brought after the company contacted the district attorney. Sentencing is set for early May. Dismukes, a Republican from Prattville, lost to a primary challenger last year.

Dismukes had maintained his innocence. His attorney told news outlets in 2021, after the indictment was announced, that the matter was a civil dispute. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey told WSFA that he was pleased with the verdict and will be seeking significant prison time. "Dismukes' thievery cost a local business thousands of dollars in stolen revenue," Bailey told the station.

Dismukes served in the Alabama House of Representatives as a Republican representing Prattville. He lost to a primary challenger last year. Dismukes had faced calls for his resignation after participating in a celebration marking the birthday of Nathan Bedford Forrest — the Confederate general who was also an early Ku Klux Klan leader.