It’s IRS tax time Alabama, but the deadlines differ

Taxpayers have one day left to file Alabama and federal taxes. Alabama offers an automatic extension to those in need of additional time past Tuesday’s deadline. That pushes the file date to October sixteenth. This additional time has already been applied to Alabama counties federally declared as disaster areas following severe weather in January. Kathleen Abrams is the director of the Income Tax Administration of the Alabama Department of Revenue. She says those requesting an extension still must pay due balances by tomorrow.

“April 18th is the due date for the 2022 return and payment of the tax if you owe. If you extend your return, that makes it due October 16th, 2023,” said Abrams. “However, if you do extend and you estimate that you have a balance due, that balance due is still due on April 18th. The payment date does not change.”

Tomorrow’s deadline is also the last day to file for first quarter tax payments for those with investment income, self-employed individuals and corporations. Abrams says there are a few tips to make the tax process as smooth as possible.

“E-filing is the easiest, fastest and most reliable way of filing. E-file will check all your calculations. We can process it and review it and issue your refunds faster. Another tip, if you have a refund, select direct deposit. That's also safer.”

Abrams says Alabama counties federally declared as disaster areas following severe weather in January have an extended deadline to October sixteenth. The IRS website lists those counties as Mobile, Morgan, Barbour, Chambers, Conecuh, Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Coosa, Elmore, and Hale counties.