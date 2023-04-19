Fairhope gets ready for its "close-up"

The streaming service Hulu is bringing love to Fairhope with a new romantic drama. The new show “Love in Fairhope” is a series set in Baldwin County. It tells the story of five different generations of women on their quest to find love. Lauren Weber is the executive producer of the show. She says the idea of the series is to show how individual women experience love.

“Originally, our idea was that love is very different depending on your age. It goes through many different phases and experiences,” said Weber. “So, we were really interested in exploring a multi-generational stage through the eyes of women, because women do experience love differently.”

Weber says despite not knowing much about Alabama, she felt very called to come to this region. The series is set to premiere this Fall on Hulu. Weber says she wanted the show to be in a small town and Alabama was the place.

“When I originally came up with this idea of a romantic drama featuring real people, I wanted it to take place in a very small, beautiful quaint town where everybody had good values and knew each other and there were multi-generations of families. I didn’t know much about Alabama, but I felt very called to come to this region,” said Weber.

Weber says she grew up in a town like Fairhope and missed seeing small town values on television.