WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Alabama filmmakers focus on the 1960’s “Jesus Movement”

Alabama Public Radio | By Alex Pfenenger
Published April 24, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT
clapperboard-5760216_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Two Alabama brothers are working to make their mark in faith-based films. Jon and Andy Erwin’s latest movie takes audiences to the sixties. “Jesus Revolution” was shot in Mobile and tells the story of the Jesus Movement that took place in the sixties and seventies in California. The film was produced by Lionsgate and has crossed fifty million dollars at the box office on a fifteen million dollar budget. Brian Jones is the locations coordinator for the Alabama Film Office. He says the movie has helped boost the local economy and create opportunities for similar faith-based films.

“It’s not just good for “Jesus Revolution” that they did this incredible box office and went over 50 million. It’s great for movies like this, so they can continue to be produced,” said Jones,

Jones adds that the production has created new opportunities for faith-based films and shines a light on Alabama’s filmmaking community.

“When a production like this comes in, it’s going to stay in the city and the area for three weeks, four weeks. During that time, they hire local people for the crew. Everything from sound people, lighting people and makeup people.”

The Jesus Movement in the 1960’s and 70’s was considered a hippie subculture until it subsided in the 1980’s. The film is opening in Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand after only planning for a domestic release.

Alex Pfenenger
Alex Pfenenger is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. He is a senior at the University of Alabama studying Creative Media. He has a passion for creating audio content, which lead him to podcasting and radio work. In his free time, Alex enjoys watching sports, listening to music, and serving at the local church.
