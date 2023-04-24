Alabama filmmakers focus on the 1960’s “Jesus Movement”

Two Alabama brothers are working to make their mark in faith-based films. Jon and Andy Erwin’s latest movie takes audiences to the sixties. “Jesus Revolution” was shot in Mobile and tells the story of the Jesus Movement that took place in the sixties and seventies in California. The film was produced by Lionsgate and has crossed fifty million dollars at the box office on a fifteen million dollar budget. Brian Jones is the locations coordinator for the Alabama Film Office. He says the movie has helped boost the local economy and create opportunities for similar faith-based films.

“It’s not just good for “Jesus Revolution” that they did this incredible box office and went over 50 million. It’s great for movies like this, so they can continue to be produced,” said Jones,

Jones adds that the production has created new opportunities for faith-based films and shines a light on Alabama’s filmmaking community.

“When a production like this comes in, it’s going to stay in the city and the area for three weeks, four weeks. During that time, they hire local people for the crew. Everything from sound people, lighting people and makeup people.”

The Jesus Movement in the 1960’s and 70’s was considered a hippie subculture until it subsided in the 1980’s. The film is opening in Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand after only planning for a domestic release.