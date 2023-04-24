Orange Beach on list of top small beach towns for the Summer

The digital travel website “Trips to Discover” just named Orange Beach to its list of sixteen small beach towns to visit this Summer. The Baldwin County community is one of only two Gulf of Mexico spots to make the rankings, with Anna Maria Island along Florida’s Gulf coast as the other. The list includes towns from California, Maine, Virginia, Oregon, Georgia, and Washington State. “Trips to Discover” reportedly has over one and half million viewers. On Orange Beach, the magazine writes…

“Orange Beach is renowned for its magnificent white-sand beaches. Mostly made up of quartz, it results in picture-perfect sand that sparkles in the sun while the water is a brilliant blue creating a stunning contrast. There are nine miles of beaches here, bringing plenty of opportunities for swimming, boating, parasailing, and more. Dolphin cruises are popular, with so many inhabiting the sea here that you’re guaranteed a sighting with Dolphin Cruises Aboard the Cold Mil Fleet. Head inland and you’ll find challenging golf courses, scenic hiking, and biking trails, and more. The Wharf serves as an entertainment district, offering shopping, dining, and entertainment.”

This publicity from “Trips to Discover” follows up similar favorable coverage from Southern Living’s top twenty list of “Best Beach Towns for Every Type of Traveler.” Orange Beach was ranked along with Hilton Head in South Carolina, Cape Charles in Virginia, Cocoa in Florida, Rehobeth Beach in Delaware, and Nags Head in North Carolina. On Orange Beach, Southern Living wrote…

“A trip to Alabama’s Gulf Shores (and Orange Beach) with the boys is exactly what the doctor ordered. Golfing, fishing, and water sports are all in store, along with a pickup game of beach volleyball. In the evenings, hit up a “cook your catch” joint and don’t skip out on The Wharf, either. There's plenty of good shopping too, even if the women aren't tagging along.”