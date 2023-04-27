Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
HD3 will be temporarily off air Thursday 4/27 at 9am for a few hours.
News

Alabama Indy fans, start your engines!

Alabama Public Radio | By Poppy Jacobs
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT
checkered-310442_1280.png
Pixabay
/

Auto racers will be visiting Alabama later this month as part of the Children of Alabama’s Indy Grand Prix. The event takes place tomorrow and features all racers competing in the Indy500 later in the season. Barber Motorsports Park is hosting the event and over seventy-five thousand visitors are expected to attend Gene Hallman is the CEO of Eventive Sports. He encouraged visitors to check out the on-site museum along with the races…

“The big finale on Sunday afternoon is the Indy Car series – the same cars and drivers that race in the world-famous Indy 500,” said Hallman. “And Paul Finebaum of ESPN will be giving the most famous command in racing – “Drivers, please start your engines.”

Ten other races will be running over the weekend including a variety of other sports cars. Children under the age of fifteen are free with a paying adult. Racing begins with practices tomorrow and concludes with the Indy Car race on Sunday. Hallman says even people who don’t know much about racing should get involved…

“The Barber Motorsports Park is the most beautiful road track in this country,” said Hallman. “It has a museum on site that houses the world’s biggest collection of motorcycles, it is a beautiful park-like setting with a natural amphitheater seating situation and you can watch this great collection of drivers race around this very demanding course.”

Tags
News NASCARTalladega NASCARIndy Car RacingChildren's Hospital of Alabama
Poppy Jacobs
Poppy Jacobs is an international student from England interning at Alabama Public Radio. Poppy majors in Political Science and Philosophy. She plans to pursue a career in journalism after completing her studies. In her free time, Poppy enjoys watching sports, particularly soccer (“football”) and Formula 1 motorsports, as well as reading, working out and travelling with her friends.

See stories by Poppy Jacobs
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate