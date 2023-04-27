Alabama Indy fans, start your engines!

Auto racers will be visiting Alabama later this month as part of the Children of Alabama’s Indy Grand Prix. The event takes place tomorrow and features all racers competing in the Indy500 later in the season. Barber Motorsports Park is hosting the event and over seventy-five thousand visitors are expected to attend Gene Hallman is the CEO of Eventive Sports. He encouraged visitors to check out the on-site museum along with the races…

“The big finale on Sunday afternoon is the Indy Car series – the same cars and drivers that race in the world-famous Indy 500,” said Hallman. “And Paul Finebaum of ESPN will be giving the most famous command in racing – “Drivers, please start your engines.”

Ten other races will be running over the weekend including a variety of other sports cars. Children under the age of fifteen are free with a paying adult. Racing begins with practices tomorrow and concludes with the Indy Car race on Sunday. Hallman says even people who don’t know much about racing should get involved…

“The Barber Motorsports Park is the most beautiful road track in this country,” said Hallman. “It has a museum on site that houses the world’s biggest collection of motorcycles, it is a beautiful park-like setting with a natural amphitheater seating situation and you can watch this great collection of drivers race around this very demanding course.”