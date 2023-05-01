Alabama tourism officials to focus on feathered visitors

A new campaign by the Alabama Tourism Department is about to take wing. The agency has decided to focus its campaign on birding. Organizers say that the state of Alabama is home to over four-hundred-thirty species of birds. Brooklyn Lundy is the Public Relations Manager for The Alabama Tourism Department. She says this includes a very rare bird known as the whooping crane, which is commonly found near Mobile Bay.

“This year Lee Sentell our director of tourism was sitting on his balcony one early spring day last year,” said Lundy. “He didn’t have anything around him, all he heard was the birds chirping. And he was like everyone needs to just sit down and realize how beautiful it is here in the State of Alabama.”

The campaign for birding began in March will go through May here in Alabama. Lundy says promotions will consist of professional videos, fun bird quizzes, and immersive experiences.

“The other reason why Lee Sentell decided that this would be a great time because a lot of people are getting outdoors now again,” said Lundy. “They’re able to go on trips and go to all these different places. So we have updated our eight major birding trails and over 280 birding sites throughout the state.”

Lundy says birdwatching may not be for everyone but experiencing the outdoors is. Promotions for this year’s campaign can be found at any Alabama welcome center or on The Alabama Tourism website.