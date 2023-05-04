College Beach Volleyball Championship this weekend in Gulf Shores

This weekend means the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat for somebody. The finals of this year’s NCAA Beach Volleyball championship in Gulf Shores. Teams from across the nation are hoping to make the final cut for Sunday’s title match. Last year’s event generated one and a half million dollars for the area economy. Beth Gendler is with the local tourism bureau. She says the city generates a new site for the matches every year..

“We build out the site to meet the needs of the NCAA and their broadcast partner ESPN,” said Gendler. “So, really we’re starting with a clean slate, and we make that beach whatever they need it to be.”

Gendler says there’s a number of matches going on at the same time, which means it’s more than the student athletes who get a lot of exercise.

“But, it’s funny—when one match is over, fans will run to another court, and when that match is over, they’ll run to another court. Especially if it means advancing into the tournament or the championship game,” said Gendler.

Gendler says spectators are asked not to bring beach chairs or umbrellas that could obstruct the view of other people.