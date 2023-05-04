Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Enjoy art for free, along the Gulf coast

Alabama Public Radio | By Alex Pfenenger
Published May 4, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT
Pat New Jersey MET Rembrandt.jpeg
Pixabay
/

Alabama art lovers can enjoy exhibitions for free in Mobile. Residents in the Yellowhammer State can enjoy free admission to the Mobile Museum of Art every Thursday. A grant from the Caring Foundation of Blue Cross allows the museum to extend the promotion beyond Mobile locals. Mary Beth Lursen is with the Mobile Museum of Art. She says this promotion will let people see all three featured galleries and exhibitions at the museum.

“We have been wanting to expand our free Thursday program to include everybody in the state in Alabama, not just Mobile residents,” said Lursen. “And we were fortunate enough to receive the grant from the Caring foundation of the Blue Cross Blue Shield in Alabama. So, we are excited to extend it to all of Alabama now, and not just Mobile County.”

Lursen says she is excited to expand the promotion to all Alabama residents and hopes more people will visit the museum.

“The free admission includes basically all three of our galleries, with the exception of one exhibition that we are hoping to open up this summer. It includes all of the special exhibitions that we have in view, as well as other some collection shows.”

The promotion began in March and will end on the last Thursday of May.

Tags
News Mobile AlabamamuseumMobile Area Chamber of CommerceThe Eastern Shore
Alex Pfenenger
Alex Pfenenger is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. He is a senior at the University of Alabama studying Creative Media. He has a passion for creating audio content, which lead him to podcasting and radio work. In his free time, Alex enjoys watching sports, listening to music, and serving at the local church.
See stories by Alex Pfenenger
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate