Enjoy art for free, along the Gulf coast

Alabama art lovers can enjoy exhibitions for free in Mobile. Residents in the Yellowhammer State can enjoy free admission to the Mobile Museum of Art every Thursday. A grant from the Caring Foundation of Blue Cross allows the museum to extend the promotion beyond Mobile locals. Mary Beth Lursen is with the Mobile Museum of Art. She says this promotion will let people see all three featured galleries and exhibitions at the museum.

“We have been wanting to expand our free Thursday program to include everybody in the state in Alabama, not just Mobile residents,” said Lursen. “And we were fortunate enough to receive the grant from the Caring foundation of the Blue Cross Blue Shield in Alabama. So, we are excited to extend it to all of Alabama now, and not just Mobile County.”

Lursen says she is excited to expand the promotion to all Alabama residents and hopes more people will visit the museum.

“The free admission includes basically all three of our galleries, with the exception of one exhibition that we are hoping to open up this summer. It includes all of the special exhibitions that we have in view, as well as other some collection shows.”

The promotion began in March and will end on the last Thursday of May.