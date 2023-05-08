Alabama High schoolers head to work

Some young workers in North Alabama are heading to new jobs today. They took part in a program called the High School Ready to Work Regional Hiring Day. It’s an event organized by Athens State University and the Onin employment consulting group. Tiffany Bishop is Onin’s regional workforce development manager. She says the program teaches youngsters how to do basic things in the workplace…

“How to be successful regardless of where they decided to go to work. How to communicate with others, how to problem solve, how to write a resume, how to manage money, things like that,” said Bishop.

The Ready To Work program also offers opportunities for students to speak directly with people who might be interested in hiring them. Bishop says that means more than just basic training…

“And then we have our industry piece, which where we connect students with employers and industries that are hiring, and in demand, in north and central Alabama. So, we connect them with those industries, where they can learn,” said Bishop.

Today is the official hire date for students who went through the program. This first day on the job will be followed with a hiring celebration. For more on this story, go to apr.org.