Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Alabama High schoolers head to work

Alabama Public Radio | By Gabriella Smith
Published May 8, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT
job-3243019_1920.jpg
Pixabay
/

Some young workers in North Alabama are heading to new jobs today. They took part in a program called the High School Ready to Work Regional Hiring Day. It’s an event organized by Athens State University and the Onin employment consulting group. Tiffany Bishop is Onin’s regional workforce development manager. She says the program teaches youngsters how to do basic things in the workplace…

“How to be successful regardless of where they decided to go to work. How to communicate with others, how to problem solve, how to write a resume, how to manage money, things like that,” said Bishop.

The Ready To Work program also offers opportunities for students to speak directly with people who might be interested in hiring them. Bishop says that means more than just basic training…

“And then we have our industry piece, which where we connect students with employers and industries that are hiring, and in demand, in north and central Alabama. So, we connect them with those industries, where they can learn,” said Bishop.

Today is the official hire date for students who went through the program. This first day on the job will be followed with a hiring celebration. For more on this story, go to apr.org.

Tags
News unemploymentjob trainingHigh SchoolAthens State University
Gabriella Smith
Gabriella Smith is a student intern with the Alabama Public Radio. She is a junior studying Creative Media at the University of Alabama. Gabbi has a passion for storytelling and editing content. In her free time, she enjoys swimming, cooking for herself and friends, and discovering new movies to watch.

See stories by Gabriella Smith
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate