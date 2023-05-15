Alabama to provide summertime meals for children

State officials are providing help for families with hungry students. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is doing this by extending summer Pandemic benefits for the third consecutive year. The assistance is meant to help an estimated five-hundred-thirty-thousand children in Alabama gain better access to necessary foods like fruits, vegetables and meats for proper nutrition and diet. Brandon Harden is the Food Assistance Director for the State of Alabama. He says eligible households will receive one hundred and twenty dollars per child approved.

“Your student has to be on the National School Lunch Program, either through filling out an application and be approved by no later than May 16th of 2023. They have to be in a Provision 2 or Provision 3 school. Or participating in the community eligibility provision under the National School Lunch Program,” said Harden.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says one in four children in the State face food insecurity, or a lack of access to enough nutritious food for a healthy lifestyle. Brandon Harden says the summertime food benefits are on track to roll out by mid-July to early-August.

“It allows individuals to have a little bit of reprieve on summer feeding for their children, and allows access to healthy fruits, vegetables, meats, and dairy products,” he said.

Families have until tomorrow to apply for benefits and are encouraged to contact their school with any concerns.