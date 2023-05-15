Governor Ivey to speak before West Alabama Chamber

Governor Kay Ivey will be in Tuscaloosa today to deliver the keynote address for the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce. The speech is considered the highlight of the annual event called the Chamber in Session. The organization says Ivey is expected to give an update on the State's goals, challenges, and future. Donny Jones is the Executive Vice President of the chamber. He says the governor’s visit is good for local morale.

“When you bring the governor in, and there's alignment between our elected leaders and the community, it does build more opportunities for partnership. It also shows the community that we are rowing in the same direction and that there are great days ahead for our community,” said Jones.

The Governor’s visit is also meant to create more transparency between policymakers and those affected by them. Jones says that this presentation is vital to maintaining Tuscaloosa’s rich economic development.

“It's a time to really build that dialogue, to build that relationship. And for our governor to be able to be in front of our business community,” Jones said. Chambers are about connecting the dots and networking, and this is a great opportunity to do that.”

The event will kick off at eleven-thirty this morning at the Tuscaloosa River Market.