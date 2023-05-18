Digital Media Center
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Alabamians to get free skin cancer screenings

Alabama Public Radio | By Alex Pfenenger
Published May 18, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT
An Alabama practice hopes to raise awareness for a silent threat. Dermatology Specialists of Alabama is offering free skin care screenings during the month of May. The free scans are in conjunction with Skin Cancer Awareness Month. The scans are open to anyone eighteen and older. Eligible patients must also have not been scanned in the last twelve months. Tiffany Wimsatt is a physician assistant at Dermatology Specialists of Alabama in Huntsville. She says the average patient doesn’t visit until they notice a problem or someone they know is dealing with cancer.  

“I think the importance of having people understand is the skin is our largest organ, and with that it needs to be monitored. We don’t just have skin cancer on the areas that are easily visible,” said Wimsatt.

Wimsatt adds that the skin is the largest organ and needs to be cared for properly.  

“It is just as important because skin cancer, depending on the type that a person might have, is highly curable if it is detected and treated early. So, time is of the essence when it comes to skin cancer,”   she said.

Screenings in Dothan and Auburn will be available tomorrow. Patients must book an appointment in order to be screened.

Alex Pfenenger
Alex Pfenenger is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. He is a senior at the University of Alabama studying Creative Media. He has a passion for creating audio content, which lead him to podcasting and radio work. In his free time, Alex enjoys watching sports, listening to music, and serving at the local church.
