Alabama’s annual Hangout Music Fest is here

Alabama Public Radio | By Alex Pfenenger
Published May 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT
HOMF2022_0521_172708-5478_ALIVECOVERAGE.jpg
Courtesy: Hangout Music Festival
/

Gulf Shores locals are preparing for big crowds and lots of music this weekend. The Hangout Music Festival starts today. It’s a three-day event on the public beaches that host live performances.

The festival will feature more than forty acts including the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Calvin Harris and Paramore among others. The festivities will also feature art and other spots to enjoy while on the coast.

Reeves Price is the Vice President of AEG Presents who is putting on the showcase. He said this festival is set apart by its high production quality and beach location.  

“Musically, there’s something for everybody. The experience is fantastic and safe, and it’s a great time. It’s like a beach vacation with your friends, except your favorite artists are playing. So, it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Price.

Other musical acts scheduled to perform include Alison Wonderland, Lil Nas X and The Kid Laroi.

Reeves said the festival is a safe experience and great opportunity to see your favorite artists with your friends.  

“It’s a comfortable festival. A lot of music festivals are kind of exhausting and clunky operationally, and you kind of wonder how they pulled it off. This show is a well-oiled machine, and It really is a pleasure to go to,” he said.

Shows will take place rain or shine. Tickets are still available with packages including VIP options.

Hangout Festivalgulf shoresMusicAlabama beaches
Alex Pfenenger
Alex Pfenenger is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. He is a senior at the University of Alabama studying Creative Media. He has a passion for creating audio content, which lead him to podcasting and radio work. In his free time, Alex enjoys watching sports, listening to music, and serving at the local church.
