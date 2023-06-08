Go Fish, Alabama! coming to Montgomery this weekend

Alabamians and out-of-state visitors alike have a chance to put their fishing gear to good use this weekend.

Go Fish, Alabama! is a free event happening on Saturday, June 10, hosted by the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for people and families who want to learn how to fish.

Chris Blankenship, the Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, said this event is a good way to get people outside and learning about the hobby.

“There's a lot of people in Alabama that want to fish. Maybe nobody's ever taken them, or they're not real comfortable with it,” he said. “So, we've created this program, Go Fish, Alabama! to get people that want to learn how to fish and get them into the great sport and enjoying the outdoor recreation.”

Blankenship said Go Fish, Alabama! goes over things like fishing safety, fishing ethics, how to cast a reel and how to clean a fish. He said after everything is said and done, the fish are cooked for the participants to eat.

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources /

Blankenship said that the event has been popular in the past, and the expected turn out is expected to mirror previous years.

“We're hoping that we'll have several hundred people. We did an event last year, Memorial Day weekend in Montgomery at Gateway Park, and we had a several hundred people show up for that one event, which was outstanding. And so, we're hoping to capitalize on that,” he explained.

Commissioner Blankenship also said Go Fish, Alabama! should not be the end for people interested in fishing and follow-ups from the staff are normal.

“We try and follow up with the with the participants and provide them all the information and tools that they need to kind of start fishing on their own, he explained. “Whether that's from the bank, or they want to buy a boat or go on a charter boat.”

Go Fish, Alabama! will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at Gateway Park in Montgomery. Participants must have a fishing license and register online to take part.

To register, click here: https://www.outdooralabama.com/GoFishAlabama.