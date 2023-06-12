Auto parts supplier invests $63M in Auburn manufacturing operation

Donghee America is expanding its operations in Auburn. The auto parts supplier is investing $63 million and creating 100 additional jobs for the city.

Donghee America / Upper section of an automotive battery back casing

Donghee America / Lower section of an automotive battery back casing

The expansion will include a 195,000-square-foot addition to the company’s existing facilities in Auburn’s Technology Park West. The city of Auburn in a press release reports this expansion will allow the supplier to diversify its product portfolio. Once the expansion is complete, Donghee America will begin manufacturing cases that support and protect battery packs for electric vehicles.

“It is a great compliment to our community that a global company like Donghee would choose to reinvest in the city of Auburn as it begins production of this new innovative vehicle technology,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said in an online statement. “As the automotive industry experiences a historic change in the powertrain system, it is critical for our community to be a part of this trend, and we are well-prepared to do so. Congratulations to the team at Donghee for playing an important role in the future of the electrical vehicle business.”

Donghee America established its first U.S. facility in Auburn in 2013, producing blow molded fuel tanks for Hyundai and Kia. It is the first Hyundai and Kia supplier in the U.S. to manufacture battery pack cases.

Jaeeun Shin is the president of Donghee America. Shin said the supplier is excited to increase its investments in the city.

“We have had a great experience in Auburn since locating here 10 years ago,” Shin said in a press release. “The business environment, continued community support and strategic location to all three Hyundai and Kia plants that will produce the upcoming EV models made it an easy decision to select Auburn for this new line of business. In Korea, we have manufactured battery pack cases for several years and are excited to add this technology to the U.S. market.”

Donghee America is also preparing to begin production of electric vehicle models at its plants in Montgomery; West Point, Georgia; and Savannah, Georgia.