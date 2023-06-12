Shelby County Job Fair aims to boost career chances

An Alabama county event hopes to create opportunities for employers and job seekers alike. The Shelby County Job Fair, set for Tuesday, June 13th at Jefferson State Community College, aims to connect candidates and companies in the area to provide careers for potential hires.

50 businesses plan to be there with full-time positions for candidates to consider as they interview and network.

Kirk Mancer is the President and CEO of The Shelby County Chamber. He said candidates should come prepared with a resume or work history sheet and be ready for a potential interview.

“We will have 50 businesses present and set up to talk with individuals who are seeking full time employment.” said Mancer. “So, the companies that are participating, have available full-time positions for those that are seeking full time opportunities.”

The job fair is free and does not require any registration before attending, but candidates are encouraged to register with the Alabama Career Center while there. Mancer said this service will help organizers determine attendance at the event, but using this service will also provide benefits for anyone who chooses to take advantage of it.

“Participating and registering with the career center will be beneficial to folks, because the way that their program works is your information will be working for you 24 hours a day and seven days a week for those companies that access the Career Center's database to find qualified workers.”

Mancer encouraged all candidates to come prepared to this event. He recommends dressing professionally and having important documents ready, specifically a resume or a work history sheet. He said he hopes to see all candidates at the event take full advantage of any opportunities that could be available to them.

“I think the opportunity for the chamber and the county's economic development entity and then the Career Center to under one roof provides those seeking full time employment to get in front of 50 individual companies, those folks that are in need of full-time employment, we feel like this is an excellent opportunity.” Said Mancer.

The event is tomorrow from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the campus of Jefferson State Community College.

