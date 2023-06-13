New Atmore meat processing facility to open by next spring

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is investing $15 million into a new meat processing facility in Atmore. Project leaders said they expect the facility to be operational by April 2024.

It will process cattle and hogs for the tribe’s own Perdido River Farms, one of the largest livestock producers in Alabama. Once running at full capacity, the facility will process up to 125 cattle every week and will create up to 20 new positions for employment.

John English is the director of Perdido River Farms. English said he believes this facility will satisfy an urgent need for sustainable food production in Atmore.

“The nearest place for us right now is about 80 miles south of us,” he said. “We're just kind of in no man's land if you will. Not having a processer anywhere close by.”

The demand for meat in the community escalated during COVID-19, when the normal operations of the supply chain were disrupted.

“When COVID hit, you couldn’t find meat on the shelves,” English said. “That kind of put the staple in it. This was something we really needed to pursue, and we want to go forward with it.”

The new facility is part of the Poarch Band of Creek Indian’s new initiative to create a sustainable model of food production for the tribe and its surrounding neighbors.

Stephanie Bryan is the CEO of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. In a press release, she said the new facility will also benefit local cattle producers.

“Like so many other local meat producers, we have had to send the cattle that we raised at Perdido River Farms out of state for processing,” Bryan said in a press release. “We are excited that our new facility will give us, and our neighboring farmers, the ability to process locally raised beef and pork in Atmore. That will make it easier and more cost-effective to bring a wonderful product to market, and it will give Alabama producers an opportunity to be part of the 'farm to table' movement that is so important to both consumers and local agriculture.”

The facility will be located on exit 54 off I-65 in Atmore.