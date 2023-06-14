Digital Media Center
News

NWS: severe storms moving through Alabama, remain "weather aware" until Friday

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published June 14, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is warning Alabama residents to be weather aware with several rounds of strong to severe storms expected to hit the state on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The NWS says the systems will bring heavy rains, winds, lightning, hail and possibly tornadoes.

In an update early Wednesday morning, the weather service posted on Twitter that "numerous large and strong storms are moving through central Alabama" after the state was hit with rain in the overnight hours.

The NWS also says severe thunderstorms are possible across Central Alabama through noon Wednesday. "Threats include damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to hen egg size (2 inches in diameter)," according to the NWS website.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham also advises to be vigilant tonight. "Additional severe thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday from noon to midnight," the NWS Birmingham posted on its website. "This round of storms is expected to be more potent, especially during the evening hours. Threats include damaging winds up to 80 mph, hail up to baseball size (2.75 inches in diameter), a few tornadoes, and flooding."

The weather service says storms continue through the end of the week with "a small risk of severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening," as well as "a risk of severe storms Friday afternoon and evening," according to the NWS website.

A Flood Watch is also in effect through Thursday afternoon. The NWS also reminds drivers in Alabama to "turn around, don't drown" on flooded roads in the state. The service tweeted Wednesday morning, "Several waves of storms will product high rainfall rates, and with storms moving over the same areas, flooding is possible. Remember to not drive through any flooded roads and plan for alternate routes."

FEMA reports people underestimate the force and power of water. Six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult, and it takes only two feet of rushing water to float most vehicles. More than half of all flood fatalities result from automobiles being swept downstream.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
