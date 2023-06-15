Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

Former President Donald Trump to speak at Alabama GOP dinner in August

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 15, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT
Pixabay
/

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Alabama Republican Party's summer dinner on Aug. 3 as he continues his presidential bid despite facing criminal charges.

Trump will be the keynote speaker for the 2023 ALGOP Summer Dinner in Montgomery, the party announced Wednesday. The event is an annual fundraiser for the state party.

Trump on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to federal charges of mishandling classified documents. In appearances before and after his arrest, he has attempted to cast his indictment as an attempt to damage his chances of returning to the White House.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s rivals in the Republican presidential primary contest, spoke at the Alabama Republican Party’s winter fundraiser in March.

Tags
News Alabama GOPMontgomeryDonald TrumpWhite House
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate