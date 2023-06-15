UAB: how to prevent eye injuries in children this summer

Children are at increased risk for eye injuries in the summer, according to University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers. Eye injuries are much more common in May and June before peaking in July and falling off as school begins in the fall.

“Sports are a leading cause of eye injury in children ages 15 or younger, specifically swimming,” said Gerald McGwin Jr. Ph.D., a professor in the UAB departments of Epidemiology and Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences.

He said that pool chemicals play a prominent role in these injuries. Other common causes include being hit by water toys or flying elbows and feet.

McGwin also offered advice for parents and families.

“Ensuring that a pool’s pH level is within normal range is one way to reduce these injuries,” McGwin said. “Goggles and swim masks are another way by providing a barrier between eyes and water.”

The pool is not the only place to be cautious.

McGwin said that eye protection for children of any age while playing sports is important. Basketball, swimming and pool activities top the list of injury inducers in sports with baseball, softball and guns (air, gas, spring and BB) following close behind.

Sparklers and firecrackers top the list for fireworks-induced injury. Sparklers cause nearly half of all injuries for children younger than 5. Sparklers can reach 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit. McGwin recommended leaving fireworks to professionals when celebrating holidays this summer.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics strongly recommends that families should be counseled to attend public displays of fireworks and refrain from using fireworks at home,” McGwin said.

McGwin noted that an often-underrecognized cause of eye injuries throughout the year is household cleaners and chemicals, particularly for younger children. McGwin said that, for children under 2, household chemicals make up more than 30% of injuries. For children 2 and older, pens and pencils play a significant role.

“The most startling observation is how many young children under 2 years of age suffer eye injuries from household chemicals,” McGwin said. “The obvious solution for parents and caregivers is to keep dangerous chemicals and substances locked up or out of the reach of children at all times.”

Nevertheless, the number of eye injuries among children 15 or younger is going down from more than 80,000 in 1992 to more than 40,000 in 2021.

McGwin said the majority of eye injuries are also treatable, but the best treatment for eye injuries is prevention.