News

Alabama Blueberry Festival returns to Brewton for its 43rd year

Alabama Public Radio | By Saylor Collum,
Baillee Majors
Published June 16, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT
Pixabay
/

For decades, people have travelled to Brewton for the annual Alabama Blueberry Festival. The festivities return Saturday, June 17, at Jennings Park for the 43rd year.

Festivalgoers can expect live entertainment, blueberry treats and other homemade items for sell. Organizers said the fan favorite blueberry ice cream that draws crowds each year will also make an appearance.

Judy Crane is the executive director for the Greater Brewton Area Chamber of Commerce. She said visitors can explore a wide variety of homemade blueberry goods and activities.

“We have an antique car show, arts and crafts, food, blueberries (grown locally), blueberry cobbler and blueberry crunch. And we also have our famous blueberry ice cream which is made just for the day of the Blueberry Festival.”

Like most festivals, vendors will be onsite selling different items and a variety of handmade goods. Crane said the annual event greatly benefits the city of Brewton and its residences.

“We have a lot of people that go shopping here downtown. Some of our downtown merchants stay open, and they benefit,” she explained. “Some of our local restaurants say that it is the biggest day of the year for them. So, when people leave, they go eat in our local restaurants.”

Between 8,000 and 10,000 people are expected to show up to Saturday’s event.

“It’s just a fun day. It’s always the third Saturday in June. We always have a crowd,” Crane said. “I think everyone who come to the blueberry festival, I don’t think has gone away disappointed.”

The Alabama Blueberry Festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jennings Park in Brewton. The event is free to attend.

Saylor Collum
Saylor Collum is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She majors in Public Relations and English at the University of Alabama. She has a love for writing and storytelling. In her spare time, she enjoys travelling, attending concerts and being involved in her church.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Morning Edition host and a reporter at Alabama Public Radio.
