Alabama GOP hosting Trump as keynote speaker amidst controversies

Alabama Republicans are standing their ground despite the recent federal indictment against Donald Trump indictments. The state GOP is hosting the former president as the keynote speaker for its annual summer dinner in August.

This announcement follows Trump’s federal indictment for allegedly keeping classified documents at his Mar-A-Lago resort. CNN reports he pleaded not guilty to 37 criminal charges, 31 of which “stem from the Espionage Act”.

John Wahl is the Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party. He said local GOP members still support Trump, and he expects the former president to speak on his vision for the country during his keynote presentation.

“One of our priorities has been bringing in some of the biggest names in national politics over the last few years, including Ron DeSantis, Kristi Noem, and then Donald Trump at the Cullman rally, where we actually held the largest political event Alabama history,” explained Wahl. “So, we're continuing that trend and wanted to make sure that the people of Alabama had the ability to hear from the GOP front runner for the Republican nomination in Donald Trump.”

Wahl said the local Republican base has concerns with Trump’s indictment while current President Joe Biden not facing any legal consequences of his own. NBC News reports the President currently is under investigation for his handling of classified documents with “few signs of an imminent conclusion.” Those documents were found in a location separate from the Washington office he used after leaving the Obama administration.

Meantime, The Intercept reports Congressional Republicans and the Oversight Committee are investigating a bribery accusation involving Biden and a Ukrainian energy company, Burisma.

Wahl said he and the local Republican base are calling for fair treatment across political lines.

“A lot of what I'm hearing is asking the question of why are people investigating Trump and there's an indictment on Trump, but there's not on Joe Biden. They both had classified documents in their home,” said Wahl. “Very similar situations, but yet only one has been indicted. So, I think it brings up an important question, and that is: is the Justice Department and its legal process being used as a political tool?”

Wahl also highlighted the importance of ensuring Alabamians hear from many perspectives throughout the GOP. He said ultimately, the public will decide the future and the party’s job is to let voters hear what the politicians have to say.

“And in that process, that primary process, it's important for the Republican Party to remain neutral, and kind of give a fair and even playing field for the candidates across the board,” explained Wahl. “Whether that's Trump or Mike Pence, or Ron DeSantis, and kind of just giving them all equal opportunity to come into the state and present their message to the people. And then the voters will decide who our nominee is.”

Trump’s keynote presentation and the annual summer dinner for the Alabama Republican Party will be held Friday, August 4, in Montgomery. The evening will kick off with a reception at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online now on the Alabama GOP’s official website.