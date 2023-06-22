EJI opens new health clinic for former Alabama inmates and the poor

The Equal Justice Initiative has opened up a new health clinic in Montgomery. The facility will offer free health screenings for former Alabama prison inmates or those in the low income bracket. The launch of the health clinic is a part of E-J-I’s anti-poverty initiative. Charlotte Morrison is a senior attorney at the Equal Justice Initiative. She says the clinic will save lives and help people who are struggling with behavioral disorders and conditions that require treatment and care.

“We expected that we will be able to show that we have increased safety, both for formerly incarcerated and for the public in general, with these kinds of options and opportunities available for people who are seeking help treating disease disorders and painful conditions in a state where healthcare is not accessible,” said Morrison.

The Equal Justice Initiative is a non-profit organization. The group works with impoverished communities and is committed to changing the narrative about race in America. Morrison says she hopes the new facility will help people struggling with behavioral disorders and conditions that require treatment and care.

“We have a lab on site at our clinic and we do screenings for a number of chronic diseases that we see in the incarcerated population, including diabetes, high cholesterol, liver and kidney disease and HIV,” she said.

E-J-I Health also has a mobile clinic that will travel to underserved areas across the state to provide health support and assistance to those in need.