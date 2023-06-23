African American families to get help tracing their roots

Alabamians are being invited to discover their own history. The State’s Department of Archives and History is hosting workshops to help locals learn more about their family trees. The African American Genealogy Workshop is called “Find Your Story.” Hayley Richards is with the Alabama Department of Archives and History. She says the event will address problems specific to African American heritage research…

“Our African American workshop is good, because there are rarely any records of enslaved people,” said Richards. “This gives their families a place to start the research with our staff, the records and the tools we have on site, and we do host the workshop at the Archives itself.”

There will also be a question-and-answer session. The workshop is tomorrow from nine AM to noon. Registration is preferred online but walk-ups are accepted.

Richards says the event will address challenges specific to African Americans researching their ancestors.

“It's really a way for people who want to get their foot in the door for learning their family history, but also if they have a background in history and Just want to come in, because people love to do this family research as a hobby as well.”

Alabama Public Radio addressed the challenges African American families face in tracing their roots during our documentary “No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama.” This program was recently honored with an international Gabriel Award for Best Local Documentary. APR was recognized alongside PBS producer Ken Burns, and public broadcasters GBH in Boston, and Ideastream in Cleveland. Click below to hear APR’s program