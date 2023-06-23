Digital Media Center
News

African American families to get help tracing their roots

Alabama Public Radio | By Alex Pfenenger
Published June 23, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT
Family mementos from Ethel Alexander of Birmingham. Featured during APR's documentary "No Stone Unturned"
Pat Duggins
/
Family mementos from Ethel Alexander of Birmingham. Featured during APR's documentary "No Stone Unturned"

Alabamians are being invited to discover their own history. The State’s Department of Archives and History is hosting workshops to help locals learn more about their family trees. The African American Genealogy Workshop is called “Find Your Story.” Hayley Richards is with the Alabama Department of Archives and History. She says the event will address problems specific to African American heritage research…

“Our African American workshop is good, because there are rarely any records of enslaved people,” said Richards. “This gives their families a place to start the research with our staff, the records and the tools we have on site, and we do host the workshop at the Archives itself.”

There will also be a question-and-answer session. The workshop is tomorrow from nine AM to noon. Registration is preferred online but walk-ups are accepted.

Richards says the event will address challenges specific to African Americans researching their ancestors.

“It's really a way for people who want to get their foot in the door for learning their family history, but also if they have a background in history and Just want to come in, because people love to do this family research as a hobby as well.”

Alabama Public Radio addressed the challenges African American families face in tracing their roots during our documentary “No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama.” This program was recently honored with an international Gabriel Award for Best Local Documentary. APR was recognized alongside PBS producer Ken Burns, and public broadcasters GBH in Boston, and Ideastream in Cleveland. Click below to hear APR’s program

Alex Pfenenger
Alex Pfenenger is a student intern in the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. He is a senior at the University of Alabama studying Creative Media. He has a passion for creating audio content, which lead him to podcasting and radio work. In his free time, Alex enjoys watching sports, listening to music, and serving at the local church.
Related Content
  • Len Strozier, of Omega Mapping Services, scans the Old Prewett Slave Cemetery in Northport, Alabama
    News
    No Stone Unturned: Preserving Slave Cemeteries in Alabama. An APR news series
    Pat Duggins
    Part 1— "The 40 unmarked graves"Alabama voters head to the polls next month. One ballot item could end slavery in the state. Alabama’s constitution still allows forced labor, one hundred and fifty seven years after the thirteenth amendment abolished the practice. That’s not the only lasting impact of the slave trade in Alabama. APR spoke with the descendants of some of estimated four hundred thousand people enslaved here around the Civil War. Many say they can’t find the burial sites of their ancestors, due to unmarked graves or bad records kept by their white captors. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into efforts to find and preserve slave cemeteries in the state. Here's part one of our series we call “No Stone Unturned.”
  • Former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Deontay Wilder at the unveiling of a statue in his honor in Tuscaloosa
    News
    "No Stone Unturned:" Part 2 -- The champ, and the slaveholder
    Pat Duggins
    Before the Civil War, the state of Alabama was home to an estimated thirty three thousand slave holders. Local historians say one of them was John Welch Prewitt. He set aside two acres that became known as the Old Prewitt Slave Cemetery. The site may hold up to two hundred unmarked graves. Former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Deontay Wilder lives next door.
  • News
    "No Stone Unturned" Part 3-- They may not see anything but a rock...
    Pat Duggins
    The thirteenth amendment did away with slavery in the United States one hundred and fifty seven years ago. Alabama voters may take similar action next month. The state’s Constitution still allows involuntary servitude. An estimated four hundred thousand slaves were held in Alabama before they were finally freed in 1865. APR spoke with the descendants of some of these people. They talked about trying to find the burial sites of their ancestors, and facing roadblocks not shared by their white neighbors.
  • News
    No Stone Unturned-- Part 4 "...what happened in the South, happened in the North."
    Pat Duggins
    Alabama voters head to the polls for the November midterm election next month. One issue on the ballot would do away with slavery. It’s still allowed in the state constitution. Alabama Public Radio news spent nine months looking into one lingering aspect of the slave trade. APR’s focus is on finding and preserving slave cemeteries in the state. By the time of the Civil War, an estimated four hundred thousand people were held as slaves in Alabama. Some accounts put the number throughout the South at closer to four million. That would appear to make the issue of slave cemetery preservation a southern issue. But, that doesn't appear to be the case.
  • News
    "No Stone Unturned--" Part Five, What people don't want to talk about.
    Pat Duggins
    The Alabama Public Radio newsroom spent nine months investigating efforts to preserve slave cemeteries in the state. An estimated four hundred thousand captives were held in Alabama before the Civil War. Historians say many of these newly freed people stayed in the state following emancipation in 1863. APR spoke with some of their descendants and heard about problems in locating the burial sites of their ancestors. Today, we present the conclusion of our series titled “No Stone Unturned.” One issue with preserving these cemeteries may be getting people, both black and white, to talk about it.
