Spanish Fort wants its own Post Office

The city of Spanish Fort continues its campaign for a post office. The area of over ten thousand people has been without a post office since 2021. This leaves them without a nearby system for sending and receiving mail. Residents are required to take often congested U.S. 98 to Daphne which is five miles away. Mayor of Spanish Fort Mike McMillian says that this distance can easily take up to an hour to travel.

“In any given week, on any given day, when there's any incidences on the causeway or the byway connected mobile and Baldwin County, the traffic is back-to-back,” said McMillian. “So, while you can say the Daphne post office is five miles away, it could take you an hour to get there.”

In the last decade, the town’s population has grown by over forty percent. Mayor McMillian says many more residents than those inside the city limits are affected by the issue.

“When I say we got 10,600 people in Spanish Fort, that's just in Spanish Fort. The surrounding area is full of suburbs all around us,” McMillian observed. “You can easily double that number to 20,000 people that are being serviced through the Daphne's post office, which Daphne is now busting at the seams because Daphne's growing at the same rate we are.”

Mayor McMillian estimates that a new post office could be up and running in one to two years at the soonest.