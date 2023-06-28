Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2023 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is currently on low power. Thank you for your patience while we look into the issue.
News

UA Adaptive Athletics host wheelchair basketball summer camp

Alabama Public Radio | By Hannah Holcombe
Published June 28, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT
Pixabay
/

Alabama Athletic is hosting its 20th annual wheelchair basketball camp. The annual event will start June 28th and end on July 1st at the University of Alabama.

Athletes registered will participate in vigorous practice sessions up to six hours a day. Coaching will be provided from both current and former team members of the UA Wheelchair Basketball teams.

Campers have the option to stay on campus overnight. Kids who chose to do so will be lodging in dorms and eating at dining halls on the UA campus.

Kellcie Temple, Director of Marketing at Adapted Athletics, said she is excited for the campers to meet one another and sharpen their skills in the sport.

“That's what I love about it. They get to make connections with people across the country, and get to make friendships with people who understand what they're going through. It gives them a creative outlet to be athletic,” said Temple.

Temple also said that the program provides a unique look into what to expect as a college student participating in adaptive athletics.

“It's exciting for them because they get to stay in the dorms and eat in the in the dining halls. It does give them that college experience where some camps don't do overnight,” said Temple.

Temple says that campers can expect to be split into teams and partake in a fun competition

“It's an exciting time. We break off into teams and assign camp counselors to each team. At the very end, we play a tournament and all the teams compete against each other which is fun,” said Temple.

All spots available for the 2020 UA Wheelchair Basketball Summer camp have been filled and registration is closed.

More information regarding the camp and UA Adaptive athletics can be found here: https://bamaadapted.com/index.aspx.

Tags
News University of AlabamaWheelchair BasketballWheelchair BoxingU.S. wheelchair rugby
Hannah Holcombe
Hannah Holcombe is a student intern at the Alabama Public Radio newsroom. She is a Sophomore at the University of Alabama and is studying news media. She has a love for plants, dogs and writing. She hopes to pursue a career as a reporter.
See stories by Hannah Holcombe
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate