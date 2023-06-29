Dog days of summer may take on a new meaning in Alabama

The time to adopt a dog is now. That’s the message from the Montgomery Humane Society. The group is cutting the cost of adoption fees in hopes of reducing overpopulation in its shelter. The society says the summer is often a slow month for adoption. And the nonprofit hopes the cheaper cost will get people to pick a furry friend and give them a forever home. The fee to get a new pet is being cut in half. That charge covers most of the adoption process. Lea Turbert is the Marketing and Development Manager for the Montgomery Humane Society. She says dogs of all ages and sizes are included in the summer promotion.

“It's puppies and adult dogs. All of their adoption fees now are $50 which includes spay or neutering, Microchip and up to date on their vaccinations,” said Turbert. “Adult dogs are always the second to look at. Puppies, you know, are cute. They look at the cuteness and want to take a puppy home. So, adult dogs are always second to be looked at.”

The summer month are tougher for the society when it comes to finding homes of dogs and puppies that need adoption. Turbert says that’s because these are the months filled with family activities that keep people away from their homes.

“People you know, are on vacation,” said Turbert. “They're away doing activities. Kids are at camp. So, it's sometimes a hard time to add a new friend to your family.”

The reduced fifty-dollar adoption fee includes spay or neutering and making sure the furry friends are up to date on vaccinations. The society also implants microchips in its pets for identification.