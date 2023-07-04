Alabama boating company hosting 4th of July Boat Parade

An Alabama boating company invites locals to show their patriotic side. Russell Marine’s Fourth of July Parade hopes to bring people from across the state to celebrate the American holiday. The parade is a tradition of the Lake Martin area with spectators lining up along the shoreline to see the many boats. Sandra Fuller is the Director of Tallapoosa County Tourism. She said this event features many patriotic decorated boats celebrating the 4th in style.

“Obviously, the lake is a beautiful place,” Fuller said. “I think parades just bring us all together. So there are a lot of people that decorate their boats there that come to it and are a part of it, that are not local people, obviously. But a lot of them just come in and put their boats in and just become a part of it. It's just a lot of fun.”

The parade will feature prizes for different categories that each boat competes in. The winner of each category will receive a $150 Russell Marine gift certificate and the runner-up will receive a $75 Russell Marine gift certificate. Fuller explained some of those categories include “Tallest Flag,” “Largest Flag,” “Most Patriotic Crew” and “Most Creative”. She said there have been many creative entries over the years from boaters.

“We a few years ago had someone who completely dressed like the Statue of Liberty and looked just like it on that water and traveled that entire parade on that. That water jet that lifted them up all the way through which is really cool,” noted Fuller.

Fuller noted despite the event’s popularity, parking is not a challenge to find near the parade. She also said, however, that spectators should arrive early to make sure they don’t miss any of the boats and their exciting decorations. Fuller encouraged the public to come by and even enjoy the nearby restaurant, Kowaliga.

“So yeah, we'd love for people to come. It's just a really fun event.” said Fuller. “And people really, really get into it. They just really decorate their boats up and their sails up. And just a lot of fun.”

The parade starts at 10 a.m. on July 4th and will run from Kowaliga Marina to Children’s Harbor. Admission and parking are free to the public.