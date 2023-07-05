Salt Marsh Excursion, anyone?

Families are beating the summer heat and taking a trip back to nature this summer. The Alabama Aquarium is offering Salt Marsh Excursions throughout the month of July. Participants are expected to get muddy as they venture into the marsh to look for marine life. Mendel Graver is an educator at the Alabama Aquarium. She says this is an opportunity for families to learn about the salt marsh and the wildlife it inhabits.

“This is a unique ecosystem for folks to explore. It's a place that people may see from a distance as they're driving along the coast,” said Graver. “But not many people get into the marsh and kind of explore, but it when you get close, you realize that it's really teeming with life. And it is very important for a lot of animals it makes an important contribution to humans as well.”

Graver says the Salt Marsh Excursion will offer families a hands-on way of learning about sea life.

“We can get into the marsh mud and we can collect crabs and snails and little juvenile fish and examine the animals that live in the salt marsh and the plants and then we release the animals,” she said.

The Alabama Aquarium will be reopening on July tenth following recent renovations.