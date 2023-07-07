Home of the Brave: Military and Land Research, Alabama locals encouraged to dig family tree

Alabamians are invited to discover their own history. The Alabama Department of Archives and History is continuing to host workshops to help locals learn more about their roots and family trees.

Hayley Richards is a Communications and Development Associate for the Alabama Department of Archives and History. She said anyone interested in their history should use this opportunity.

“I don't think a lot of people realize just how much research and tools we have in our building. For example, we have our Research Room in the archives, and we allow people to come in and do research on their families and their family trees and get an idea of the history and where exactly they come from.” Richards said. “Because again, it's another thing where yes, people want to learn history in general, but we've realized people are really wanting to learn their own family history.”

The department’s Home of the Brave: Land and Military Research workshop is Saturday, July 8. Richards said this workshop is going to focus on specific research techniques families can use to help uncover their stories. She explained there are many ways to find information that might not be obvious at first glance.

“This workshop is going to focus on where and how to find land and military records to enhance family research,” Richards said. “I don't think a lot of people realize that there are, you know, parts of the land and using maps and using the land instead of just books and other research methods.”

Richards encouraged anyone who is interested in history or genealogy to attend the workshops, and made it clear that all are welcome to attend. She said that these events are a great opportunity to learn more about family history as well as the research process.

“It's really a way for people who want to get their foot in the door for learning their family history, but also if they have a background in history and just want to come in, because people love to do this family research as a hobby as well.” Richards explained.

The Home of the Brave: Land and Military Research workshop will take place on July 8th, from 9 AM to noon.

Registration is $30 for the public and $20 for students or friends of the Archives.

Participants are encouraged to preregister online: https://archives.alabama.gov/research/services/workshops.aspx

All workshops will be hosted at the Alabama Archives in Montgomery.