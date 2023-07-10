An assistive technology expo is showing how technology can help people with disabilities

United Ability is hosting an assistive technology expo and learning event. The event is called A.T. Alabama. It is a two day event that will showcase different forms of assistive technology.

Meredith Hankins is a speech therapist at and AAC specialist at Untied Ability. She says that assistive technology and accessibility is just allowing people to be able to live their fullest life with whatever help they need to do it.

“It can be as low tech as a piece of paper and a pen ,or it can be as high tech as a power wheelchair, or a communication device that that helps people communicate, or an OD, which allows people to be able to see themselves when they don't have hand mobility or arm disparity. So anything that allows us to live an easier life and helps us do that is technology,” Said Hankins.

Hankins believes that this event is important because not everyone knows that this technology is available. She says that educators can even use tech in the classroom and in education.

“Different professionals in Alabama don't have the accessibility to assistive technology for their students, they just don't know what's available. What we want to do with this particular event is provide easy to obtain efficient and effective means of technology access for students,” Said Hankins.

Varying speakers will demonstrate how to use these products in education. Products like Chromebooks, IPads, 3D printers, and more will be shown at the event.

“We have some vendors from Apple coming that are going to talk about different types of accessible options with Apple products, things about writing and all sorts of things that help students achieve their potential in the classroom,” said Hankins.

The event will also feature speakers, like Bradley Heaven and Daniel O’Connor, founders of All Access Life, who will be talking about adaptive gaming.

Day two of A.T Alabama is on July 11th at Homewood Middle School. Information such as registration forms and the event schedule can be found at Assistive Technology Resource Expo and Learning Event - United Ability

United Ability is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower individuals to live full and meaningful lives. The organization has been serving children and adults with disabilities for 74 years.