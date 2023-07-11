Alligator hunting registration comes to a close

Alligator hunting season is coming soon but in order to hunt alligators, you need to have the proper paperwork.

Marianne Gauldin, the Conservation Outreach Coordinator for the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, said that permits are limited.

“Alligator hunting season is something that attracts a lot of attention in Alabama, a lot of folks would like to participate. However, it is only allowed by limited quota,” she said. “And what that means is that not everyone who wants to hunt an alligator will receive an alligator possession tag, there are only a limited number of alligator possession tags 260 of them, and people have to apply and register. And then a computerized random selection process selects 260 people to go ahead and receive an alligator possession tag and be able to hunt an alligator.”

Applications for registration for the upcoming hunting season close July 11 at 8 a.m. and applicants must accept their license by July 19 or it will be forfeited to another person.

In order to apply for the permit, applicants must have either an all game or small game license, be an Alabama resident or be an Alabama Lifetime license holder and be 16 years or older.

While there is no application fee, if applicants choose to accept their permits there is a fee of $250 for the alligator possession tag.

Permit holders must complete online training courses that detail how to properly harvest alligators.

Gauldin said a team of biologists has selected each region that is used for hunting.

“Our biologists monitor the alligator populations in Alabama. We are responsible for conserving wildlife populations of all sorts of different species. And so our biologists have determined through population studies, what these particular alligator management areas can support,” she said. “So this is not an effort to eradicate alligators. This is an effort to allow the sustainable harvest of alligators, which are used for food by many hunters, and in areas that will support that activity.”

She also assures that no matter where hunters are in the state this year, they will be successful in their alligator harvesting.

“Any of the alligator management areas has the potential to have a successful alligator hunt. And that's why those areas are chosen because hunters there have a high likelihood of being able to have a successful hunt, and a successful harvest,” Gualdin said.

For more information on the upcoming alligator hunting season visit Alligator Season | Outdoor Alabama