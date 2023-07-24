Alabama animal shelters offering discounted adoptions, free preventative pet care

The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring an Empty the Shelters event across the nation, and that includes here in Alabama. The event will last throughout the month of July. Discounted adoptions are being offered along with free preventative pet care for the life of the newly adopted pet. Free preventative pet care includes basic vaccinations, flea and tick prevention and heartworm prevention.

Alison Cornelius is the Chief Executive Officer at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. She said the services can save owners thousands of dollars.

“I have seven dogs, and they had to have their annual vaccinations, and it was $1,200. So, it's a significant investment,” she explained. “We're trying to do that to entice people to consider a shelter pet versus purchasing a dog.”

Adoption fee discounts will vary at different shelter locations, but at the GBHS, all adoptions will be $25. Usually, puppies and kittens are $100. Adult dogs and cats are usually $50.

Because of the large intake of animals the shelters are receiving, the facilities are having to make some tough decisions. Cornelius said she’s grateful the Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoptions, but it will not be enough to save all the animals.

“We've seen a definite increase in adoptions, but we're worried about next month,” she explained. “You can only do so many promotions so many times. So, we do worry. We can't adopt our way out of the problem that we have in our state.”

Cornelius said Alabama is in the top five states with intake of animals into shelters. “We're not going to be able to adopt our way out of it,” she said. “Doing this, we really do have to figure out how to stem the tide of the animals that are coming into the shelter.”

The GBHS team wants to encourage people to come take advantage of this event before it is gone. Cornelius said the staff at the shelter can help potential adoptees find their new best friend.

“Come by. Look at the animals. Go on our website,” she said. “You can look at our adoptable animals. We have a great gift shop. We have a great team here that can help you find perfect pet. Come in and tell us what you’re looking for, and we’ll help you find it.”

There are a total of five shelters in the state that are participating in this event. To find a shelter near you, visit Empty the Shelters - BISSELL Pet Foundation.

To take a look at the adoptable animals at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, visit GBHS.